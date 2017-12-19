Students from East High School and West Middle School donate nearly 400 coats to the CSADV

The Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence received a very special donation Tuesday morning.

Students from East High School and West Middle School donated nearly 400 coats to the center.

The coats were donated by students from both of the schools, and hand delivered by Student Council Members from each of the schools.

The students said they were grateful to give back this holiday season.

"I get so much that I felt it was better to give because people don't really have a lot. So, it feels good to give back to people that are actually in need and actually need this stuff, " said Elda Rodriguez, Senior at East High School.

"I'm just glad that our schools could come together and that so many kids donated that weren't apart of city council and that we could really do this, "said Sydney Helt, 8th Grader at West Middle School.

The coats will go to the residents of the Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, who often come in with nothing but the clothes on their back.

The Council is very grateful for the donations.

"Just the fact that people donate things like this, the coats, their toys all of the things we get from the community really does a lot with the survivors that we work with," said Deb Hogan, Outreach Program Supervisor at Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence.

The Council is always accepting donations of any clothing items, toys, or toiletries at it's outreach office at 1723 Grandview Boulevard.