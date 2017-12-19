Former Sac City, IA city council member accused of sexual abuse of a child

A former member of the Sac City, Iowa city council, is charged with sexually abusing a child when that child was just 6-years-old.

Police arrested 75-year-old Gary Lee Hansen on Friday, December 15th, and booked him on a charge of 2nd-degree sexual abuse.

A criminal complaint says a child, under the age 12, reported Hansen committed a sex act on them when they were 6-years-old. The complaint says Hansen admitted he had sexual contact with the victim when they were 6-years-old. Hansen made his initial court appearance, Tuesday morning in Sac County Court.

City administrator Jamie Lawrence confirms Hansen served on the Sac City city council until 2015 when he lost a bid for re-election.