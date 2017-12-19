City Leaders and donors preview Cone Park

City officials and donors were some of the first tubers down the hill at Cone Park.

After three years of planning and work, the park is ready for young and young at heart to take on the new hill.

Members of city council, the Chamber of Commerce and donors were among the first to try out the new hill.

They also were able to get a ride up the hill on the 'magic carpet' conveyor belt.

"Oh, it's exciting. We've been working on this project for over three years now and it's a part of Sioux City history and, to see all of the smiling faces out here and, to see everybody enjoying going down the hill for the first time, it's just a really special day and something that we're very proud to be a part of," says Matt Salvatore, Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director.

Those who were able to go down the hill say they had a blast

"I loved it! I want to tell you something, anybody out there that has any doubts about going down the hill, when us older people can do it, anybody can do it. and it's awesome. You know, go fast, you can slow up a little bit. You've got people behind you on the side, on the front. It's a great ride," says City Council Member Rhonda Capron.

The public will be able to tube at Cone Park for the first time this Thursday.