Sioux City may soon see new Wayfinding System

Anywhere you look, you can see Sioux City has a wayfinding system in place.

It's a system meant to help people who are visiting Sioux City navigate their way through town.

But, it's in need of some new direction.

"The existing system has come to the end of its lifespan. There are some functional foundational elements that could be improved. The new system is going to be updated to modern and current standards," says Jeff Frank with Corbin Design.

Right now signs are placed on top of existing poles downtown.

The new signs would be placed in more efficient spots, helping both pedestrians and motorists.

"We've got one-way streets. we've got different areas and pockets of town that could be connected better and I think this pedestrian wayfinding system is something we don't have that we desperately need," says Ragen Cote with Downtown Partners.

The new signage will also have a new design.

The exact look of the signs is still being decided.

Downtown investors will be able to give their input on the design, and how Sioux City should be represented on the wayfinding signs.

"We want to know from the stakeholders down here and people in Sioux City, are we culture based? Should we be more fun? Should we be of architecture? We've got fabulous architecture in downtown. Should it be culturally based, you know how does that look and what do we want tourists to know about Sioux City and what can you say with a sign," says Cote.

Sioux City will have to be patient when it comes seeing the new signs come to life.

Officials say it could take a year to a year and a half for the new signs to be put up.

But once they are in place, the new signs will offer some additional benefits the old ones can't.

"The new system will be placed located prior to decision points to help visitors make those decisions earlier. The new system will also be larger text, small and less messages to make them clear and more concise," says Frank.

Paving the way for economic impact in Sioux City.