Program teaches children how to spot abuse

Some Siouxland children are now getting an education on how to spot abuse.

Mercy's Child Advocacy Center was at Unity Elementary, in Sioux City, today meeting with third graders.

They have a program called "Speak Up Be Safe", or SUBS.

It's meant to help the children be able to spot several types of child abuse.

They learn about physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, as well as, neglect.

"We stick to the third-grade classroom curriculum mainly because they're at an age where they are able to effectively report and gain a lot of this knowledge and also, they're really willing to learn. It's an interactive fun program that they can engage in," says Alison Boughn with Mercy's Child Advocacy Center.

Classes that take part in the program go through two sessions.

The program is also taught at other area schools include Winnebago and Sergeant Bluff.