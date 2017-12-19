Wintry changes coming on Thursday

It's been another mild day for this time of year making it just that much harder to believe how much how weather will be changing, starting in just a couple of days.

Conditions will stay pretty mild again tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 40s.

The changes arrive on Thursday as this system will give us a chance of some mixed precipitation in the morning hours including a little freezing rain possible.

That mix will quickly transition to all light snow changes by the afternoon as colder air starts to move in.

Morning temperatures in the low to mid 30s will fall through the 20s during the afternoon.

The snow is not looking overly heavy but there is still the chance of some locations in the KTIV viewing area seeing up to an inch.

We could see some flurries linger into Friday but the bigger story by then will be the colder air moving in as highs will only get into the 20s.

It's looking like a rather quiet but cold weekend with highs near 20.

Christmas could end up being the coldest of the days to come with highs only getting into the teens.