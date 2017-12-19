Morningside & Northwestern in top ten of final NAIA football poll

Morningside College is ranked third in the nation in the NAIA Football Coaches’ Post-Season Top 25 Poll.

The Mustangs, also ranked third in the final regular season poll, posted a 13-1 record, won a seventh consecutive Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) championship with an 8-0 league record and made their 14th consecutive post-season appearance in the NAIA Championship Series, where they lost to eventual NAIA National Champion University of Saint Francis 43-36 in the semifinals.

Morningside led the nation in total offense with an average of 575.6 yards per game and ranked second in scoring offense with an average of 51.1 points per game and second in scoring defense with an average of 17.1 points per game.

Morningside has been ranked in the NAIA Top 25 for 137 consecutive polls for the nation’s longest active streak of Top 25 rankings, including a current run of 86 consecutive Top 10 rankings. The Mustangs have the nation’s longest active streak with 14 consecutive

NAIA Championship Series appearances. Morningside has a 145-28 record for a .838 winning percentage since the start of the 2004 season.

Morningside is one of two teams from the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) in the NAIA Post-Season Top 25. Aside from Morningside, Northwestern College is ranked eighth.

2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Postseason Top 25 Poll (December 19, 2017)

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS

1 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) (13) 14-0 288

2 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) 12-1 277

3 3 Morningside (Iowa) 13-1 265

4 5 Southern Oregon 12-1 256

5 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 11-1 244

6 8 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 10-2 223

7 12 Georgetown (Ky.) 9-2 220

8 10 Northwestern (Iowa) 10-3 215

9 6 Baker (Kan.) 10-2 200

10 9 Southeastern (Fla.) 8-2 188

11 11 Grand View (Iowa) 9-3 174

12 15 Benedictine (Kan.) 9-3 166

13 7 Langston (Okla.) 10-1 157

14 13 Dickinson State (N.D.) 9-2 152

15 14 Concordia (Mich.) 9-2 144

16 16 Sterling (Kan.) 9-3 124

17 17 Tabor (Kan.) 8-2 108

18 19 Marian (Ind.) 7-3 94

19 18 SAGU (Texas) 8-3 92

20 20 Campbellsville (Ky.) 8-2 76

21 21 Kansas Wesleyan 8-3 60

22 22 Faulkner (Ala.) 7-3 55

23 23 Dakota State (S.D.) 8-3 38

24 24 Oklahoma Panhandle State 7-3 35

25 25 Evangel (Mo.) 7-4 21

Others Receiving Votes: Montana Tech 9; College of Idaho 6; Cumberland (Tenn.) 4.