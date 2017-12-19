Morningside & Northwestern in top ten of final NAIA football pol - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Morningside & Northwestern in top ten of final NAIA football poll

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Morningside is ranked third in the final NAIA football poll. Morningside is ranked third in the final NAIA football poll.
SIOUX CITY (Courtesy Morningside College) -

Morningside College is ranked third in the nation in the NAIA Football Coaches’ Post-Season Top 25 Poll.

The Mustangs, also ranked third in the final regular season poll, posted a 13-1 record, won a seventh consecutive Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) championship with an 8-0 league record and made their 14th consecutive post-season appearance in the NAIA Championship Series, where they lost to eventual NAIA National Champion University of Saint Francis 43-36 in the semifinals.

Morningside led the nation in total offense with an average of 575.6 yards per game and ranked second in scoring offense with an average of 51.1 points per game and second in scoring defense with an average of 17.1 points per game.

Morningside has been ranked in the NAIA Top 25 for 137 consecutive polls for the nation’s longest active streak of Top 25 rankings, including a current run of 86 consecutive Top 10 rankings. The Mustangs have the nation’s longest active streak with 14 consecutive
NAIA Championship Series appearances. Morningside has a 145-28 record for a .838 winning percentage since the start of the 2004 season.

Morningside is one of two teams from the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) in the NAIA Post-Season Top 25. Aside from Morningside, Northwestern College is ranked eighth.

2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Postseason Top 25 Poll (December 19, 2017)
RANK     PREVIOUS     SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)     2017 RECORD     TOTAL POINTS
1     1     Saint Francis (Ind.) (13)     14-0     288
2     2     Reinhardt (Ga.)     12-1     277
3     3     Morningside (Iowa)     13-1     265
4     5     Southern Oregon     12-1     256
5     4     Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)     11-1     244
6     8     Saint Xavier (Ill.)     10-2     223
7     12     Georgetown (Ky.)     9-2     220
8     10     Northwestern (Iowa)     10-3     215
9     6     Baker (Kan.)     10-2     200
10     9     Southeastern (Fla.)     8-2     188
11     11     Grand View (Iowa)     9-3     174
12     15     Benedictine (Kan.)     9-3     166
13     7     Langston (Okla.)     10-1     157
14     13     Dickinson State (N.D.)     9-2     152
15     14     Concordia (Mich.)     9-2     144
16     16     Sterling (Kan.)     9-3     124
17     17     Tabor (Kan.)     8-2     108
18     19     Marian (Ind.)     7-3     94
19     18     SAGU (Texas)     8-3     92
20     20     Campbellsville (Ky.)     8-2     76
21     21     Kansas Wesleyan     8-3     60
22     22     Faulkner (Ala.)     7-3     55
23     23     Dakota State (S.D.)     8-3     38
24     24     Oklahoma Panhandle State     7-3     35
25     25     Evangel (Mo.)     7-4     21

Others Receiving Votes: Montana Tech 9; College of Idaho 6; Cumberland (Tenn.) 4.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.