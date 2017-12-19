Hawkeye seniors look for win in Pinstripe Bowl - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hawkeye seniors look for win in Pinstripe Bowl

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Iowa practices Tuesday in Iowa City in preparation for the Pinstripe Bowl.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

For the 16th time in 17 years, the Hawkeyes will play in a bowl game. Iowa is getting ready to play Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl next week. It's the first ever meeting between the two schools.

Every bowl team gets 15 extra practices and the Hawks were back on the field this morning. Iowa is 6-8 in bowl games under head coach Kirk Ferentz, but have lost their last five. The Hawkeyes have been outscored by an average of 34-15 in those losses.

There are 18 seniors on this team, who want to finish their college careers with one bowl victory.

"I think if you ask any of the seniors, that's the main emphasis," said senior guard Sean Welsh. "The trip's always fun but it's time for us to push it through. It's been awhile so I think any of the older guys will tell you we're looking forward to the game."

"It came fast so we want to go out with a win," said senior linebacker Ben Niemann. "I'm just looking forward to one more opportunity with these guys. It will probably be emotional afterward but it's been a fun ride."

The Hawkeyes will leave this weekend for New York City. The Pinstripe Bowl is December 27 at 4:15.

