Dakota Valley to partner with Sioux City for paramedic care



The Dakota Valley Emergency Services District has decided to partner with the city of Sioux City for paramedic care in the new year.

The decision was made today, North Sioux City will have a one-year contract with Sioux City. It is hoped that, in a year, North Sioux City will have its own EMS service up and running.

Opponents of the deal believe that response times will be much slower.

"I think there is going to be some obstacles. I think response time is going to be a big issue." Says paramedic Ethan Thaut "I live in North Sioux City too so I'm concerned about that. Sioux City is a busy place. Even now when we have four ambulances at a time there's not enough and we have calls backed up."



"I think the over generalization of response times is a dangerous proposition to consider." adds Jeff Dooley "There may be some delays but if you start your own program those examples of the Sioux City ambulance being used and not being able to respond could be the same here."

North Sioux City made the deal with Sioux City after Siouxland Paramedics announced it would discontinue emergency ambulance response at the end of the year.