West lake Okoboji Amusement Park receives renovation

Some big changes are happening at Arnolds Park during this off-season, and many more changes are expected next year.

The park has been a huge summertime attraction for tourists and Siouxlanders for years. Paul Plumb, Marketing Director for Historic Arnolds Park, gave us a tour of the "shell" of the Pavilion at Arnolds Park.

"We have a great renovation going on right now here in the Pavillion." Says Plumb "Basically we totally gutted the place. We put a new floor in, concrete is being poured in, just finished pouring that this last week, getting to put the walls up and the expansion of the facility."

Boji Bay Pavilion in Milford has been sold and is no longer going to be an event venue. The Sugar Bowl, Barrel and Slide will all be returning to their original home.

"Phase 2 is going on right now," Continues Plumb "this project here, along with the Maritime Museum expansion, we will also move the Iowa Rock and Roll Museum moving over there, which will almost triple their space over there, and the Maritime Museum will almost have a 60 percent expansion over there."

Arnolds Park Amusement Park is located on the shores of West Okoboji. If you want a piece of history, pieces of the old floor are being sold as part of a fundraiser.