Tuesday's SportsFource Extra highlights & scores

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bishop Heelan beat Sioux City West in overtime on Tuesday. Bishop Heelan beat Sioux City West in overtime on Tuesday.

--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lutheran N'east 58 Riverside 35 F  
IKM-Manning 66 Tri-Center 18 F  
Stanton 48 Holy Family 45 F  
Twin River 33 Battle Creek 25 F  
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 66 Bloomfield 44 F  
West Lyon 42 Boyden-Hull 28 F  
MMC/RU 53 CC-Everly 31 F  
Sioux Center 74 Central Lyon 54 F  
Emmetsburg 57 Estherville LC 45 F  
West Sioux 54 Gehlen Catholic 31 F  
Sheldon 72 George-Little Rock 50 F  
Unity Christian 51 Hinton 19 F  
Lawton-Bronson 53 Homer 31 F  
BR/LD 55 Pender 41 F  
Akron-Westfield 69 Remsen St. Mary's 32 F  
Okoboji 71 Sibley-Ocheyedan 21 F  
Ridge View 50 Sioux Central 43 F  
Cherokee 70 Spencer 35 F  
Le Mars 59 Spirit Lake 25 F  
Western Christian 77 Storm Lake 45 F  
Osmond 45 Wakefield 36 F  
Ord 52 West Holt 42 F  
Woodbury Central 58 West Monona 49 F  
Archbishop Bergan 60 West Pt-Beemer 47 F  
S.C. West 64 Westwood 57 F  
Arlington 52 Wisner-Pilger 46 F  

--BOYS BASKETBALL
West Holt 62 Ord 52 F  
S.C. East 84 Lewis Central 60 F  
Wisner-Pilger 55 Arlington 52 F  
So. Central Calhoun 64 MVAO/COU 52 F  
Battle Creek 69 Twin River 40 F  
Remsen St. Mary's 76 Akron-Westfield 37 F  
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 90 Bloomfield 64 F  
West Lyon 60 Boyden-Hull 50 F  
MMC/RU 64 CC-Everly 58 F  
Spencer 70 Cherokee 50 F  
West Sioux 67 Gehlen Catholic 63 F  
Sheldon 56 George-Little Rock 51 F  
H-M-S 65 Harris-Lake Park 60 F  
Unity Christian 80 Hinton 52 F  
Homer 48 Lawton-Bronson 43 F  
Riverside 40 Lutheran N'east 39 F  
Sibley-Ocheyedan 61 Okoboji 56 F  
Bishop Heelan 65 S.C. West 59 F/OT  
Le Mars 54 Spirit Lake 45 F  
Western Christian 56 Storm Lake 38 F  
Osmond 63 Wakefield 47 F  
Boyer Valley 75 West Harrison 37 F  

--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Southern Utah 64 Iowa 92 F  
Drake 74 South Dakota St 87 F  
South Dakota 82 U-C-L-A 85 2  
Wayne State 70 Augustana 80 F  
Morningside 94 Arizona Christian 87 F  
Buena Vista 98 Concordia-Chicago 65 F  

--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Florida Atlantic 69 Nebraska 86 F  
UC Riverside 66 South Dakota 75 F  
Presentation 48 Mount Marty 56 F  
Wayne State 59 Augustana 84 F  

--HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Logan-Magnolia 66 Riverside 15 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 57 S.C. East 9 F  
Bishop Heelan 35 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 31 F

