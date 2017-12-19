Tuesday's SportsFource Extra highlights & scores

Bishop Heelan beat Sioux City West in overtime on Tuesday.
--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lutheran N'east 58 Riverside 35 F
IKM-Manning 66 Tri-Center 18 F
Stanton 48 Holy Family 45 F
Twin River 33 Battle Creek 25 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 66 Bloomfield 44 F
West Lyon 42 Boyden-Hull 28 F
MMC/RU 53 CC-Everly 31 F
Sioux Center 74 Central Lyon 54 F
Emmetsburg 57 Estherville LC 45 F
West Sioux 54 Gehlen Catholic 31 F
Sheldon 72 George-Little Rock 50 F
Unity Christian 51 Hinton 19 F
Lawton-Bronson 53 Homer 31 F
BR/LD 55 Pender 41 F
Akron-Westfield 69 Remsen St. Mary's 32 F
Okoboji 71 Sibley-Ocheyedan 21 F
Ridge View 50 Sioux Central 43 F
Cherokee 70 Spencer 35 F
Le Mars 59 Spirit Lake 25 F
Western Christian 77 Storm Lake 45 F
Osmond 45 Wakefield 36 F
Ord 52 West Holt 42 F
Woodbury Central 58 West Monona 49 F
Archbishop Bergan 60 West Pt-Beemer 47 F
S.C. West 64 Westwood 57 F
Arlington 52 Wisner-Pilger 46 F
--BOYS BASKETBALL
West Holt 62 Ord 52 F
S.C. East 84 Lewis Central 60 F
Wisner-Pilger 55 Arlington 52 F
So. Central Calhoun 64 MVAO/COU 52 F
Battle Creek 69 Twin River 40 F
Remsen St. Mary's 76 Akron-Westfield 37 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 90 Bloomfield 64 F
West Lyon 60 Boyden-Hull 50 F
MMC/RU 64 CC-Everly 58 F
Spencer 70 Cherokee 50 F
West Sioux 67 Gehlen Catholic 63 F
Sheldon 56 George-Little Rock 51 F
H-M-S 65 Harris-Lake Park 60 F
Unity Christian 80 Hinton 52 F
Homer 48 Lawton-Bronson 43 F
Riverside 40 Lutheran N'east 39 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 61 Okoboji 56 F
Bishop Heelan 65 S.C. West 59 F/OT
Le Mars 54 Spirit Lake 45 F
Western Christian 56 Storm Lake 38 F
Osmond 63 Wakefield 47 F
Boyer Valley 75 West Harrison 37 F
--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Southern Utah 64 Iowa 92 F
Drake 74 South Dakota St 87 F
South Dakota 82 U-C-L-A 85 2
Wayne State 70 Augustana 80 F
Morningside 94 Arizona Christian 87 F
Buena Vista 98 Concordia-Chicago 65 F
--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Florida Atlantic 69 Nebraska 86 F
UC Riverside 66 South Dakota 75 F
Presentation 48 Mount Marty 56 F
Wayne State 59 Augustana 84 F
--HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Logan-Magnolia 66 Riverside 15 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 57 S.C. East 9 F
Bishop Heelan 35 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 31 F