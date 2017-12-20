Second suspect in Bancroft, NE bank robbery pleads guilty

The second man involved in a bank robbery in Bancroft, Nebraska, back in April, has pleaded guilty to charges.

55-year old Lenn Zuhlke pleaded guilty Monday in U-S District Court to one count of bank robbery.

His sentencing is set for March 19.

Back on April 20, Zuhlke drove 38-year Jeffrey Bonneau to a vehicle Bonneau used during the robbery of the First Bank of Bancroft.

According to court documents, after Bonneau demanded money from a teller, he fled on an ATV before being captured a short time later south of Bancroft.

In November Bonneau plead guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He is set to be sentenced February 12.

