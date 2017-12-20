TRACKING: Winter arrives Thursday with a wintry mix and snow

Enjoy our last mild day of weather in Siouxland because some big changes will be taking place throughout the next 24 hours. We're still tracking a system that will be moving into the Plains later on Wednesday night that will bring some wintry weather to the region. Ahead of that though, more unseasonable warmth is on tap with highs expected to top out in the 40s under a mix of clouds and sun. Winds will be increasing out of the south as the boundary begins to push in. Clouds will continue to thicken up overnight with the possibility of light drizzle or freezing drizzle late. This then looks to mix with some sleet and snow as the cold front arrives, gradually changing to snow throughout the morning hours. Temps will continue to tumble from the 30s into the 20s by afternoon with wind chills likely in the single digits.

Accumulating snowfall is remaining likely with the best bet for Siouxland in the 1-2" range. The highest amounts are looking like they will be north of Sioux City along the Minnesota/SD borders. Light snow will be continuing into Thursday night then tapering to some flurries early Friday as moisture begins to exit. Highs will be much colder heading into the holiday weekend with many of us only topping out in the 20s. Another shot at some snow looks to develop Saturday night into Sunday potentially as a wave of moisture moves down through the region. That looks to drag in even colder air with highs in the teens and 20s Christmas Day and lows near 0°. Conditions will be dry and sunshine filled at least so travel troubles should not be an issue at least on the ground for our Christmas Holiday.

The last mild day is upon us so make sure you enjoy it! Winter arrives Thursday and so does the snow! Tune in for details in my Storm Team 4 Webcast! #StormTeam4 pic.twitter.com/bZfRh6dLoK — T.J. Springer (@TJKTIV4) December 20, 2017



See Interactive Radar here.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer