Senate passes tax bill, setting stage for final House vote on Wednesday

House Speaker Paul Ryan is acknowledging "nobody knows" if the sweeping tax cuts Congress is enacting will produce enough economic growth to fend off soaring federal deficits.

The Latest: Ryan says tax cut needed to keep businesses home

The U.S. Senate has voted along party lines to pass a major overhaul of the U.S. tax code.

The 51 to 48 vote took place shortly after midnight, putting the $1.5 trillion tax bill one step closer to President Trump's desk to be signed into law.

In a display of the legislation's magnitude - Vice President Mike Pence presided over the vote.

Senator John McCain, who is in Arizona recovering from cancer treatment, was the only Senator to miss the vote.

The tally was preceded by impassioned opposition from Democratic senators, who blasted the legislation as rushed and an unfair benefit to corporations and the rich which will balloon the national debt.

And those passions were reflected as protests erupted from the Senate gallery a number of times.

The vote is a major victory for Republicans, who argue that permanent corporate tax cuts and re-organizing the individual tax code will spur economic growth.

The vote took place about 12 hours after the House of Representatives first passed the bill out of their Chamber.

But a parliamentary error on some minor provisions means the house will have to vote again on a slightly amended bill Wednesday morning before it's ready for the president's signature.