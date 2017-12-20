Spread the Joy drive ends

It's been a banner year for the Spread the Joy campaign.

People were invited to donate unopened jars of Peanut Butter or Jelly to Security National Bank to benefit the Food Bank of Siouxland.

The Food Bank hopes the participation in the program will continue throughout the year, not just during the holidays.

"People think about those in need at this time of year, but really we are serving people all year around. In fact, we've had record-breaking numbers in distributions. We've given over 2.2 million pounds of food to those in need this past year. And the demand just keeps growing," says Jennifer Hart, Development Dir., Food Bank of Siouxland.

Volunteers from KTIV, the Food Bank, Security National Bank, local firefighters and their families helped.

If you want a chance to win a $100 gift card from Security National Bank, go to the bank's Facebook page and put in your best guess on the weight of this year's haul.