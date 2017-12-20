A couple welcomes a baby girl who grew from the longest-frozen embryo to ever result in a birth

A couple from Tennessee has welcomed a baby girl who grew from the longest-frozen embryo to ever result in a birth.

She's their pride and joy.

Little Emma Wren, will have a miracle story to tell one day.

Tina Gibson, new mom said, "People say oh it's science but no I think it's a gift from the lord. It's a gift from the lord. For sure"

Tina and Benjamin Gibson never thought they would be able to have kids.

Tina said, "We just started praying about it and gosh we prayed and prayed."

They considered adoption, they fostered for about a year until they realized they could take a chance at having a family at the National Embryo Donation Center in Knoxville.

Tina said, "It was so quick and honestly we didn't know if it would even work. It was such just a whim"

After an appointment in January, Tina went through with a frozen embryo transfer in March.

She remembers time stood still waiting for the results.

Tina said, "The longest 11 days of my life. I just couldn't believe it that I was carrying a baby."

Tina thought that was the miracle story in all this until the doctors told her how long the embryo had been waiting for her.

Tina said, "Just so you know, this is going to be world record and I was like what? Yea they were like it's been frozen for 24 years and I was like what?"

Little Emma Wren was conceived in 1992, the same year Tina was born.

Tina said, "We could have been best friends. He was like Oh my God!"

Emma Wren isn't alone, while her embryo may be the oldest, they've helped more than 600 families give birth through embryo donation.

Carol Sommerfelt, Embryology Lab Director said, "To be involved and to help build these families is the most rewarding work you can do out there."

While it may have taken more than 24 years, Tina and Benjamin believe Emma Wren was always part of their plan.

Tina said, "It's just special. It just shows that's the kind of god we serve that he would do something like that for us. It's just precious"

Experts say people who have embryos frozen for fertility treatment often end up with more embryos than they need. They then have to decide whether to store them for later, dispose of them, or donate them for scientific research.