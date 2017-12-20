Judge sentences 2nd man in beheading plot to 15 years - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Judge sentences 2nd man in beheading plot to 15 years

A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after admitting to participating in a plot to behead a conservative blogger on behalf of the Islamic State group.

Nicholas Rovinski, of Warwick, was sentenced on Wednesday by a federal judge in Boston, one day after David Wright, of Everett, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 28 years in prison in connection with the same plot that was never carried out. Rovinski testified against Wright after pleading guilty to conspiracy for his role in the plot to kill Pamela Geller, who organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Garland, Texas, in 2015.

Both prosecutors and defense attorneys had recommended a 15-year sentence for Rovinski, the minimum allowable under federal law. Prosecutors called Wright the "mastermind" of the plot.

