Gold bar donation given to Salvation Army

A Salvation Army bell ringer in Idaho got a big surprise Monday.

Someone dropped a one-ounce solid gold bar in the donation bucket with a collection of coins and cash.

It doesn't look like much, but one-ounce of solid gold is worth a little more than $1,200.

The Salvation Army out of Caldwell will soon get the gold appraised and then trade it in for the equivalent in cash.

With only five days left in their annual campaign, the salvation army says the donation is a huge boost.

Major Robyn Bridgeo, with the Salvation Army said, "This really was a shot in the arm for us here in Caldwell to get the help that we are getting right now, so thank you so much for all you've done and all you're going to do. Merry Christmas!"

The money raised through Saturday will be used throughout the area to help people in need through Salvation Army programs.

