Investigators continue to look at several possible causes in Monday's deadly Amtrak derailment

Two days after the inaugural run of what was to be the fastest train from Portland to Seattle ended in a deadly derailment, there are still more questions than answers.

The last piece of the ill-fated Amtrak 501 was hauled away from the crash site Wednesday morning.

"Now that we have access, that locomotive is now gone, we can finally access the actual damage to I-5 and finish the repairs to the overpass," said Captain Dan Hall of Washington State Patrol.

Investigators have confirmed that a conductor-in-training was with the engineer at the time of the crash and was trying to gain experience on the brand-new train line, but the engineer had run the route before.

They are also studying data from both black boxes and working to retrieve footage from the train's cameras.

