South Dakota signs 13 football recruits; two from Remsen St. Mar - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

South Dakota signs 13 football recruits; two from Remsen St. Mary's

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Carter Kuchel & Canaan Cox of Remsen St. Mary's sign with the University of South Dakota. Carter Kuchel & Canaan Cox of Remsen St. Mary's sign with the University of South Dakota.
VERMILLION (Courtesy Univ. Of South Dakota) -

South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson is pleased to announce the signing of 13 student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent. In addition, Nielson announced that three other high school standouts have accepted an offer of admissions to the University of South Dakota and plan to join the Coyote football program.
 
Continuing on a theme from last year, offensive and defensive linemen compile nearly half the class in this first early signing period. The group also includes two linebackers, two quarterbacks, two wide receivers, and one running back, tight end, and defensive back.
 
The class includes players from seven states including Missouri (4), Iowa (3), Wisconsin (3), South Dakota (2), Minnesota (2), Kansas (1) and Florida (1).
 
The Coyotes return 52 of 71 letter winners from last year's squad, which won eight games and competed in the FCS playoffs for the first time. Included are seven returning starters on offense and nine on defense. The 2018 season opener is Sept. 1 at Kansas State.
 
Class of 2018 recruits are the first to have the choice of utilizing an early signing period after the NCAA made the option available this past spring. This first football signing period will last 72 hours from Dec. 20-22. The next available signing date for football players is Feb. 7.
 
Name     Pos.     Ht.     Wt.     Hometown     High School
Ethan Burson     DL     6-4     275     Springfield, Mo.     Willard
Canaan Cox     RB     5-8     165     Remsen, Iowa     Remsen St. Mary's
Isaac Erbes     OL     6-5     320     Urbandale, Iowa     Urbandale
Tyler Foote     QB     6-2     220     Florissant, Mo.     John Burroughs
Hunter Headlee     LB     6-1     200     Sioux Falls, S.D.     Harrisburg
Ja'Von Hune     DL     6-2     230     Wentzville, Mo.     Timberland
Bryce Kennedy     OL     6-7     300     Virginia, Minn.     Virginia
Carter Kuchel     WR     6-2     180     Remsen, Iowa     Remsen St. Mary's
Marquis Majors     WR     6-0     175     O'Fallon, Mo.     Fort Zumwalt West
Andy McCance     QB     5-10     190     Gregory, S.D.     Gregory
Brock Mogensen     LB     6-2     215     Farmington, Minn.     Farmington
Kian Rexroat-Potts     OL     6-6     310     Oconomowoc, Wis.     Oconomowoc
Trevor Shohoney     OL     6-3     300     Franklin, Wis.     Franklin
Nathan Stoffel     TE     6-5     225     Marathon, Wis.     Marathon
Cameron Tisdale     DB     5-11     170     Clearwater, Fla.     Largo
Brendan Webb     DL     6-4     205     Buhler, Kan.     Buhler

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.