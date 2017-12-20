South Dakota signs 13 football recruits; two from Remsen St. Mary's

South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson is pleased to announce the signing of 13 student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent. In addition, Nielson announced that three other high school standouts have accepted an offer of admissions to the University of South Dakota and plan to join the Coyote football program.



Continuing on a theme from last year, offensive and defensive linemen compile nearly half the class in this first early signing period. The group also includes two linebackers, two quarterbacks, two wide receivers, and one running back, tight end, and defensive back.



The class includes players from seven states including Missouri (4), Iowa (3), Wisconsin (3), South Dakota (2), Minnesota (2), Kansas (1) and Florida (1).



The Coyotes return 52 of 71 letter winners from last year's squad, which won eight games and competed in the FCS playoffs for the first time. Included are seven returning starters on offense and nine on defense. The 2018 season opener is Sept. 1 at Kansas State.



Class of 2018 recruits are the first to have the choice of utilizing an early signing period after the NCAA made the option available this past spring. This first football signing period will last 72 hours from Dec. 20-22. The next available signing date for football players is Feb. 7.



Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School

Ethan Burson DL 6-4 275 Springfield, Mo. Willard

Canaan Cox RB 5-8 165 Remsen, Iowa Remsen St. Mary's

Isaac Erbes OL 6-5 320 Urbandale, Iowa Urbandale

Tyler Foote QB 6-2 220 Florissant, Mo. John Burroughs

Hunter Headlee LB 6-1 200 Sioux Falls, S.D. Harrisburg

Ja'Von Hune DL 6-2 230 Wentzville, Mo. Timberland

Bryce Kennedy OL 6-7 300 Virginia, Minn. Virginia

Carter Kuchel WR 6-2 180 Remsen, Iowa Remsen St. Mary's

Marquis Majors WR 6-0 175 O'Fallon, Mo. Fort Zumwalt West

Andy McCance QB 5-10 190 Gregory, S.D. Gregory

Brock Mogensen LB 6-2 215 Farmington, Minn. Farmington

Kian Rexroat-Potts OL 6-6 310 Oconomowoc, Wis. Oconomowoc

Trevor Shohoney OL 6-3 300 Franklin, Wis. Franklin

Nathan Stoffel TE 6-5 225 Marathon, Wis. Marathon

Cameron Tisdale DB 5-11 170 Clearwater, Fla. Largo

Brendan Webb DL 6-4 205 Buhler, Kan. Buhler