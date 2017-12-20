Siouxland man given second chance at life with cancer treatment

With just weeks left to live, Chuck Dean says he came to terms with the outcome melanoma could have on his life.

"I was ready to go. I had already told the good Lord 'If you want me, I'm ready' and let it go at that," says Chuck Dean

Dean was diagnosed with melanoma 6 years ago.

It started on his face.

Parts of the side of his face, down his neck, into his shoulder, were taken out.

Dean says from there, the cancer spread.

"It moved to my back and so, they ended up taking a chunk out of my right lung, at the bottom," says Dean

When doctors told the Mapleton, Iowa native there was nothing left they could do, he found Dr. Donald Wender, who had a different plan in mind.

"I told him that there was some new immuno, combination immunotherapy that can be pretty tough but I thought it had the highest response rate and the longest duration of response that was available," says Dr. Donald Wender, Oncologist

Dr. Wender was able to place Dean on an aggressive treatment.

Two medications were used to treat the melanoma.

"He had no side effects from the treatment at all and it opened his lungs up. His lung is still open to this day and we've been giving him Opdivo, well basically like he said, as long as the insurance company will give it," says Dr. Wender.

Dean has been on the treatment plan for two years now.

And now, he's able to do the things he wasn't able to do before the treatment.

"I couldn't have went out and played golf, I couldn't have went out and shoveled snow in my yard. I couldn't have went out and mowed the lawn, I couldn't have went out and cut tree limbs and stuff like that. I couldn't have done things with my grandson or my kids," says Dean.

Dr. Wender says he can't say the cancer is completely gone, but he does say it's completely cleared Dean's lungs, which were black before treatment began.

"You know, you hear about people having good responses but, it's gratifying to see one of your own patients with one of those responses," says Dr. Wender.

For Dean, it's about making sure others are aware of the treatment available.

He's spreading his story of life with one simple message.

"Never give up," says Dean