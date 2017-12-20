Stores experiencing improved sales this holiday season

The holidays are one of the busiest times of the year for businesses.



For Thorpe & Co.in Sioux City, this year is no different.



They say sales are much stronger than last year.



The company's president says that 2016's sales were a little sluggish due to political uncertainty.



He says continued discussion of political issues has helped sales this year.



"It's just getting very very old and people are saying 'forget it, I'm gonna go out and treat myself.' And the fun thing about that for us is that one of the nicest things that they can treat themselves with is a diamond." said Rusty Clark, Thorpe & Co. President.



Along with diamonds, engravings have been especially popular this holiday season.



They say that although the last few days of the season are key to sales, they expect to end up above average for the store.



That also appears to be the case for Thinker Toys in Sioux City.



Store managers says sales so far have been stronger this year than last year.



Classic toys like LEGOs and dolls have been selling well.



But some of the most popular toys this year have been new, including a new kind of putty and interactive board games.



"This year the sales have been better and I think because of the fact that we have a bigger variety than last year." said Domingo Torres, Thinker Toys Co-Owner.



Staff at the store say sales are on track to be the second highest in its history.



Thinker Toys has been open for 26 years.