Heelan's Clark & Gehlen's Nohava sign with North Dakota State

North Dakota State has won five FCS national championships and 13 overall. The Bison are in the title game again this season and are building for the future, signing 24 recruits on early signing day. Two of those high school standouts are from here in Siouxland.

Bishop Heelan's Saybein Clark signed with North Dakota State. As a senior, Clark ran for over 1,200 yards with 18 touchdowns on the ground, while battling injuries. His finished his high school career with more than 4,000 rushing yards.

Clark chose the Bison over several schools, including Iowa, who also offered him a scholarship. He wanted to stay on offense and NDSU will give him that chance.

"That wasn't the only thing but that was a little part of it," said Clark. "I'm more of an offensive kind of guy. I wouldn't have any problem with playing defense but there was more stuff. It just came down to the people really, and that's why North Dakota (State) was chosen. They treat their players like royalty and I guess that's just the biggest thing I'm looking for is a good fan base and just people behind you at all times and just through the thick and thin."

Clark plans to major in computer science. He's also an excellent soccer player, scoring 11 goals at Heelan last season.

Gehlen Catholic offensive lineman Bryan Nohava put his name on the dotted line to play at North Dakota State. Nohava is 6'4" and 275 pounds.

He helped Gehlen go 8-3 last season, including a playoff win. Nohava wanted to play for a program that's used to competing for championships.

"That's huge. I like winning programs," said Nohava. "When they beat Iowa, that did a big number on it. That made my decision a lot easier. They can compete in the Big Ten. I do believe that. Their coaches when I got up there, right away they showed how much they cared about me and that really brought it home to me."

Nohava plans to play guard and will likely redshirt in his first season.