Congress to take up unfinished business in 2018 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Congress to take up unfinished business in 2018

Posted:
(NBC News) -

With tax reform done and a government shutdown averted, Congress leaves Washington with a lot left on the table. 

The temporary budget Congress passed Thursday funds the government through January 19. It avoids a crisis for now, but it still leaves $81 million in disaster relief up in the air for Florida, Texas and Puerto Rico. 

Congress extended funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program through March, but some states are worried the money won't last that long. 

Another concern: DACA, protection for young immigrants, runs out in March. If there's a deal, Republican leaders promise a vote in January. 

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2kYVG4z

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.