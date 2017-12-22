Congress to take up unfinished business in 2018

With tax reform done and a government shutdown averted, Congress leaves Washington with a lot left on the table.

The temporary budget Congress passed Thursday funds the government through January 19. It avoids a crisis for now, but it still leaves $81 million in disaster relief up in the air for Florida, Texas and Puerto Rico.

Congress extended funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program through March, but some states are worried the money won't last that long.

Another concern: DACA, protection for young immigrants, runs out in March. If there's a deal, Republican leaders promise a vote in January.

