Standing Strong celebration provides food, gifts and fun for families

Liberty Elementary in Sioux City Thursday night hosts a popular event.



Hundreds of people showed up for the Native Youth Standing Strong Christmas party, co-sponsored by Sioux City Community Schools.

After a meal, drumming and singing, Saint Nick showed up to take pictures with the children and present them with a small gift.

Organizers appreciate the community for helping to make the event a success.

"I think it's a great time for the community to come together and celebrate the holiday season, have something to eat, gifts are given out, Santa's here. So it's just a really exciting time of year. And it's a really great event for the kids and families here in Sioux City," says Marisa Cummings, Title VI Board Member.



Next up, the New Year's Eve Sobriety Pow Wow is scheduled to take place at West High.



Hundreds of Native American dancers will be part of that event.

