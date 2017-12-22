Parents give educators wine for 'teaching a kid like mine'

One Ohio family decided to give a "corky" gift to their child's teachers this holiday season because "wine" not?

DJ Sommers says his parents give their school teachers a present each year around the holidays typically a small candle or flower.

But this year, they thought the educators deserved something a little more intoxicating so they bought each teacher a bottle of wine.

Each bottle donned a custom label with a smiling photo of DJ's younger brother Jake and the caption, "Our child might be the reason you drink so enjoy this bottle on us."

He says his parents did it in recognition that while their little boy isn't a bad kid, he's the "school clown."