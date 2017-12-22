Autopsy finds smoke and flames caused deaths after bus fire - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Autopsy finds smoke and flames caused deaths after bus fire

Posted:
OAKLAND, Iowa (AP) -

An autopsy blames a fire for the deaths of a driver and teenager who were killed when a school bus burst into flames in western Iowa.

An autopsy from the Iowa State Medical Examiner released Wednesday found that 16-year-old Megan Klindt and 74-year-old Donnie Hendricks died Dec. 12 from smoke and soot inhalation and thermal injuries.

Their deaths were found to not be related to injuries from a crash.

It's unclear what caused the bus to burst into flames as it backed out of a driveway and into a ditch. The fire happened shortly after Klindt was picked up at her family's farm southeast of Oakland, about 35 miles east of Omaha, Nebraska.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.