2 people die in crash on Interstate 29 near Beresford, South Dakota

BERESFORD, S.D. (AP) -

Two people have died in a crash on Interstate 29 north of Beresford in southeastern South Dakota.

The Department of Public Safety says a pickup truck was northbound just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday on I-29 when the driver lost control. The truck left the roadway, rolled through the median and across the southbound lanes, landing on top of an SUV.

The 79-year-old man driving the SUV died at the scene. The 78-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at a Sioux Falls hospital.

The department says charges are pending against the 38-year-old man who drove the pickup. He was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Names of the dead have not been released pending notification of family members. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.

