Live nativity in a cave

A cave in Slovenia has staged its traditional living nativity display, creating the magic of Christmas in a nature-made setting that is one of the country's top tourist attractions.

Postojna cave, a giant limestone cave, which was formed over millions of years and was made famous in the early 19th century, is about 15 miles long, with more than three miles of path open to visitors, served by an underground train.

In a tradition started in 1989, the cave traditionally celebrates Christmas by hosting an elaborate series of living nativity scenes, complete with costumed performers and actors, and light and sound effects.

Every year the festivities evolve to become more elaborate and spectacular, and this year is no different, with some 150 performers acting out the entire biblical story of Christmas in 16 scenes set along the path.

The nativity scene will fully open to the public on Christmas Day and will be open for five days, with organizers expecting some 17,000 visitors to come and enjoy the unique spectacle.