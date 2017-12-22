Study finds singing in groups reduces depression and anxiety - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Study finds singing in groups reduces depression and anxiety

Posted:
(NBC News) -

If the stress of the holidays has you feeling blue, grab some friends and go caroling.

That's because singing in groups makes us happier!

British researchers studied a program called 'Sing Your Heart Out', which offers singing workshops for people with mental illness.

Most participants said group singing helped boost their mood and ability to function.

It also improved their social skills and sense of belonging.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.