Holiday health myths

Your Christmas poinsettia is not dangerous but eating raw cookie dough might be!

There are a lot of myths that pop up this time of year but how many are true?

We have been told that poinsettias are poisonous especially for pets!

But studies show 95-percent of reported reactions from the plants were harmless.

It seems the bad reputation stems from one unconfirmed death back in 1919!

But the warnings about raw cookie dough are true because flour and raw eggs may contain salmonella.

And surprise, there are also germs in snowflakes!

Studies show some particles of snow and ice are actually bits of flying bacteria.

Scientists say it is probably ok to catch snowflakes on your tongue.

There is not enough bacteria to make you sick.