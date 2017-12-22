Schools from all over the state send t-shirts for troops overseas

The Iowa Hall of Pride asked schools from all over the state to send t-shirts for troops overseas.

Schools across the state sent extra shirts from sports and other school activities to National Guard service members who are deployed this holiday season.

Their goal was to get 400 shirts but they ended up with over a thousand.

The Hall of Pride director says he hopes the school spirit resonates with the recipients.

Taylor Anderson, the Director Iowa Hall of Pride said, "The men and women that are serving deployed overseas right now, you know, the fact that we can bring a little bit of home to them, hopefully, some of these schools, you know, will have a close connection with them. Maybe some of the rivals that are over there across the seas right now. The fact that we can give back to the men and women who are giving so much for us this time of year is great."