UNL dorms imploded

Students at the University of Nebraska Friday morning said goodbye to the oldest high-rise residence halls on campus.

Cather and Pound Halls were imploded at 9 'o clock this morning.

All 13 stories knocked down and reduced to rubble in a matter of seconds.

A big crowd watched from the university's parking ramp.

Opened in 1963, these were the university's first and oldest high rise dormitories.

Both residence halls were used for overflow in recent years, but in 2010, the university concluded renovation would be too costly.

So today down they came.