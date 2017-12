A family is expected to be back in their home tonight after fire broke out in their garage earlier Friday.

Just before 12:30 p.m., fire crews responded to the 2100 block of Port Neal in Sergeant Bluff, where they found the detached garage fully-engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out that fire.

Everyone got out of the house safely, including the family pets.

A cause has not yet been released and no injuries have been reported.