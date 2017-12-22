Troopers remind holiday travelers to plan ahead

The Iowa State Patrol says 40 to 50 million people nationwide will be traveling for the holidays.

There are a few things you need to know before you hit the roads.

Make sure you leave with plenty of time to get to your destination.

The Iowa State Patrol says there's not much construction this time of the year.

But it's important to plan ahead, just in case something comes up during your travel time.

"We just want to make sure people realize not only the weather that's where they're starting from but, their ending destination especially if it is more than three, four hours away. Making sure they know what that weather is going to be like when they get to their destination, in case they need to travel through that," says Trooper John Farley with the Iowa State Patrol.

The Iowa State Patrol says extra Troopers will be working throughout the holiday weekend.