Air Force JROTC cadets deliver gifts to children at Mercy Medical Center

'Tis the season for holiday cheer.

The perfect opportunity to give to those in need.

"The word hospital is associated with the word hospitality," said Mercy Medical Center Community Outreach Coordinator Jerry Hernandez. "That's what we do."

Mercy Medical Center and the Air Force Junior ROTC teamed up to wrap, tape, and tie bows on Christmas gifts for children spending the most wonderful time of year in a hospital bed.

"This year was absolutely astonishing," said Junior ROTC Cadet Capt. Kelly Doty.

Cadets got a head start on the season of giving, collecting gifts at the beginning of December...

"We got as many cadets involved as we could," said Doty.

Preparing the presents quicker than Santa's elves.

"Wrap all the presents, listen to Christmas music," said Doty.

And delivering the kids' gifts before the big man, himself.

"It brought joy to the kids," said Doty.

"It means a lot to us," said Hernandez. "The fact that there are other people out there that are like-minded and concerned about the health of the community and especially the most vulnerable...the children."

Mercy Medical Center is just one of five locations around Sioux City where the Junior ROTC is spreading joy this Christmas season.

"They reach out to the kids and utilize other agencies in the community that serve children," said Hernandez.

Christmas also came early for patients at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's, the Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, the Single Father's Center and the Crittenton Center.

"We want to hit as many places as possible in the community and spread that Christmas cheer and the holiday cheer as much as possible," said Doty.

Holiday cheer for one...holiday cheer for all.

Over 100 gifts were donated at high schools around Sioux City.