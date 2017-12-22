Boys and Girls Club visit special Star Wars screening

Christmas is still a few days away, but the Force has been here in Siouxland for a week.

120 kids from the Boys and Girls Club traveled at light speed to the Promenade theater for a private showing of Star Wars "The Last Jedi."

This was no ordinary screening either.

Mills-Shellhammer-Puetz Associates laid out the red carpet for kids to walk on and pretend to be young Storm Troopers, Ewoks, and Jedi Knights.

"For the last two years we've decided to treat the boys' club to a movie and hopefully create a lasting memory for the boys and girls," said Casey Mills of Mills-Shellhammer-Puetz Associates. "It's fun for us and we really hope it's a fun event for the kids, as well."

A professional photographer was on-hand to take pictures of kids and staff in their Star Wars costumes.

The kids went to a special screening of Star Wars "Rogue One" last year.