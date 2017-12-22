Salvation army aims to exceed it's goal this season - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Salvation army aims to exceed it's goal this season

By Carl Norquist, Producer
Johnny Barragan, a former pastor living in Texas, is helping the Salvation Army of Siouxland's Red Kettle Campaign. 

The charity hopes to exceed it's goals this season.  A spokesperson with the agency says so far, the community has helped the Salvation Army raise nearly $214,000 of its $218,000 goal.

"I'm not just a bell ringer," Says Barragan "I'm here because I have a meaning to be here, it's very special for me."

Barragan says he has been a Salvation Army Bell Ringer for five years.

The Commanding Officer of Siouxland's Salvation Army says it's the first time in years the Salvation Army didn't lose days at the kettles because of snow or below zero temperatures.

The campaign began on November 17 and will continue until mid-January. 
 

