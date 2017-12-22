Operation Winter Blues leads to ten storm lake drug arrests

The Storm Lake Police Department has made several arrests over the past few weeks in connection with the alleged sale of illegal and prescription drugs in Storm Lake, IA

The arrests ends a 12-month investigation in "Operation Winter Blues." Police say the investigations included multiple controlled purchases of illegal drugs, illegal seizures, and many hours of surveillance.

The arrest of 20-year-old Yunan Nyama of Storm Lake kick-started the operation back in November. Nyama was charged with Gathering Where methamphetamine is used, a class D felony.

Three weeks later on December 18, police also arrested 41-year-old Fernando Veliz and charged him with 3 counts of Delivering meth. He was booked in the county jail on a $10,000 bond

The next day on December 19, Storm Lake Police arrested two more alleged dealers. 24-year-old Kang Char and 21-year-old Nyadil Deng.

Following that, on December 20, police charged Jesus Diaz with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. They also arrested 24-year-old Zachary Kraft of Storm Lake. Kraft is charged with possession of a Marijuana Wax and Domestic Assault.

On December 21, Storm Lake Police made four arrests. 20-year-old Jonaz Maldonado and 34-year-old Chan Khaoorn with delivery of a controlled substance. They also arrested 33-year-old Lisa Snedeker and her mother, 57-year-old Judy Snedeker. Both were charged with the alleged illegal sale of prescription drugs.

All are booked in the Buena Vista County jail. The investigation is ongoing and police anticipate additional arrests.