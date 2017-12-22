Cooler weather continues with cloudy Saturday ahead - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cooler weather continues with cloudy Saturday ahead

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
(KTIV) -

Thursday was the first day of winter and the weather was fitting with snow falling across Siouxland.

Friday was a different story with lots of sunshine but the colder temperatures stuck around with highs topping out in the mid to upper 20s.

Clouds will be rolling in as we go through the night and will stick with us as we head through our Saturday.

We could see some flurries especially in our southern counties.

Lows will be close to average for both our Friday and Saturday nights.

Christmas Eve will see us warming some as we get into the upper 20s on the back of some gusty winds.

However, by Christmas we'll see a front move through that will give us the chance for flurries.

More noticeable will be the cooler temperatures as we stall in the upper teens and drop to near zero degrees Monday night.

We stay cold going forward with the warmest day being Wednesday when we are near 20 for the high.

We'll also have our next chance of more significant snow moving in that night into Thursday morning as a system looks to work through the area.

