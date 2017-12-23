Muskies trade De St. Phalle to Omaha - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Muskies trade De St. Phalle to Omaha

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Two days before Christmas, the Musketeers have made a trade.

Sioux City shipped forward Mathieu De St. Phalle to Omaha in exchange for forward Aaron Grounds.
    
In 20 games, De St. Phalle scored one goal, with five assists. Grounds has just one goal in eight games for the Lancers this season.
    
The Musketeers also got a pair of picks for the 2018 USHL Draft in the deal- a second-rounder, and a sixth-rounder.

