Dailey has breakout performance as Iowa wins in Sioux Falls

Saturday night, the Iowa basketball team notched their first win over a Power Five conference team this season.



The Hawkeyes held off Colorado, 80-73, in front of a sold-out crowd of 3,250 fans at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Iowa committed 19 turnovers, and went down by five points a few minutes into the second half. But, despite the turnovers, the Hawkeyes got the lead back by shooting 57 percent in the final 20 minutes.



Sophomore guard Maishe Dailey had a break-out performance, with a career-high 16 points. Dailey hit a couple threes, was 5-of-7 from the floor, and scored in a variety of ways.

"I think it's really important for me, and everybody on the team, to know that I can drive the ball, take a shot and not have to look over my shoulder, and just know that everybody has that trust in me to do what I'm capable of, because they all know I can do it," said Dailey.

"Pretty much playing mistake-free basketball, with great energy, decision-making, versatility," said head coach Fran McCaffery. "He was scoring the ball, he was driving the ball. He was moving it, and making the right decision every time."

And then there was the heavily pro-Iowa crowd, which was largely made up of fans from Siouxland.



Iowa traded a game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to travel to Sioux Falls, but the Pentagon crowd sure made it feel like a home game.



Arena officials said they've been trying to bring in Iowa for several years, and it culminated with an atmosphere that impressed.

"This is a phenomenal building, as good an atmosphere as you're going to find," said McCaffery. "Very professionally-run event. They could not be any more professional. "Any time you can take your team up north, where we have so many fans, and showcase our program to those people, it's really important."

Iowa will play their final non-conference game, against Northern Illinois, back at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on December 29th.