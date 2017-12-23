Christmas benefit concert for opera singer with brain cancer

The holiday season is a time for family and friends to gather together and share Christmas cheer.

One Siouxland friend group is doing just that for one of their own.

Drew Duncan, Jessica Schable, John Moore, Karina Van Wyhe, and Stephanie Wahlman Sporrer are performing a Christmas Benefit Concert for their friend Heath Huberg.

Huberg was diagnosed with an acute form of brain cancer in November.

He suffered from a long battle with migraines before pathology results confirmed he had glioblastoma.

Huberg and his friends, all from Okoboji, have sang opera together for years.

On Tuesday, Dec. 26th they'll perform in his honor.

"They're our friends, but they're also great musicians and to have them do this for nothing, you know they're not going to get anything from this, it's incredibly humbling and very moving," said Rebecca Huberg, Heath Huberg's wife.

Huberg's friends and family are continuing to help him fight.

He and his wife Rebecca just welcomed a baby girl to the family on Dec. 16th.

"Rebecca and Keith are always in our prayers and we're so excited that their family is growing and we know that whatever hurdles are in front of them, will not slow them down at all," said Andrew Duncan, Heath Huber's friend.

Huberg had the tumor in his brain removed at a cancer center at Duke University, Fridayt.

The benefit is at First Lutheran Church in West Okoboji at 7 p.m.