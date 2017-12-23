Below average temperatures continue with even cooler weather ahead

Clouds moved in overnight and were with us for much of our Saturday as well though we did get some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon.



A wave of energy will be moving through this evening into the overnight hours.



Though the heaviest amounts will stay to our south it's not out of the question to see an inch or two of snow in southern Siouxland with some flurries closer to Sioux City.



We'll clear out as we go through our Christmas Eve with temperatures closer to average for this time of year.



It will be a little breezy with gusts up to 30 mph possible in the afternoon.



Still, you'll want to enjoy those temperatures because we will be well below average for the rest of the forecast.



Christmas will be dry but chilly with overcast skies and temperatures stalling in the mid teens.



Lows Monday and Tuesday nights look to be below zero for the first time this year.



We warm slightly ahead of a system that moves through late Wednesday with highs that day in the upper teens.



It will bring us a chance for light snow overnight into Thursday morning.



After that temperatures look to drop again with the possibility of single digit highs by the last few days of 2017.