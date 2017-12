Saturday night at 11:10 p.m., Sioux City Police were called to Cubby's Convenience Store at 4200 S York for a robbery.

When they arrived, officials say they spoke to the clerk of the store.

Officials say the clerk said a man came into the store, and demanded money, all while making threats toward the clerk.

Officials say the suspect ordered the clerk on the ground, then took money from the cash register, and fled the scene.

A short time later, officials say the Iowa State Patrol stopped a vehicle traveling at high-speed on I-29 Southbound.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle matched the description of the robbery suspect.

The driver, 41-year-old Antonio Jones of St. Louis Missouri, was booked in the Woodbury County Jail on Robbery 2nd Charges.