The Hawkeyes will spend Christmas in New York City. Sunday, Iowa left for the Big Apple, where they'll play Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday.



The Hawks are out to break a five-game bowl losing streak at Yankee Stadium.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz said that the Hawkeyes decided this year to spend less time at the bowl site, and more time in Iowa City, preparing for the game.



But every year is different. Last year, Iowa went down to Tampa for their bowl game.



The Big Apple will be a bit colder, but the Hawkeyes are looking forward to the experience.

"There are some things that are unique to New York," said Ferentz. "When I was out there a couple weeks ago for the press conference, that's really where it impacted me a little bit, that this is going to be a very unique trip. Not that there's anything wrong with being in Tampa, but this is going to be a little bit different for our guys. I think really an enriching trip. And then on top of it, to play at Yankee Stadium. You talk about Lambeau Field and Yankee Stadium, those are two pretty tradition-laden venues. I think that's a really neat opportunity on top of it."

Iowa and Boston College will tip off at 4:15 on Wednesday afternoon on ESPN.