Light snow fell across parts of Siouxland overnight as a wave of energy moved through.



Most locations ended up under an inch. Sunday was sunny but cool with highs near 20 degrees.



A cold night is ahead for Santa's visit with lows near zero degrees under mostly clear skies.



It's a far cry for the warm and foggy night we had last Christmas Eve!



The bitter cold continues with highs staying in the teens for most of the week and wind chills staying near or below zero.



Several lows will be below zero marking the first time we've done that this winter.



A chance for light snow pushes in Wednesday night into Thursday morning with more flurries possible on Friday.



As if the work week wasn't cold enough the first look at the New Year holiday weekend is bone-chilling.



Temperatures may drop into the double digits below zero with highs possibly below zero.



An indoor celebration might be needed this year!