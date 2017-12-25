Final pretrial in Le Mars murder case set for Jan. 29 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Final pretrial in Le Mars murder case set for Jan. 29

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -

A final pretrial hearing has been set for a northwest, Iowa, man charged with stabbing his sister to death over a year ago.

34-year old Thomas Bibler has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder, willful injury causing serious injury, and going armed with intent. 

Bibler was arrested in June of 2016 after a standoff with police at his Le Mars apartment. 

His sister, 27-year-old Shannon Bogh, died of stabbing wounds at the hospital in Le Mars. 

His pretrial is set for 1 p.m. on January 29. 

His trial will begin the following day. 

If convicted, Bibler would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

