Final pretrial in Le Mars murder case set for Jan. 29

A final pretrial hearing has been set for a northwest, Iowa, man charged with stabbing his sister to death over a year ago.

34-year old Thomas Bibler has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder, willful injury causing serious injury, and going armed with intent.

Bibler was arrested in June of 2016 after a standoff with police at his Le Mars apartment.

His sister, 27-year-old Shannon Bogh, died of stabbing wounds at the hospital in Le Mars.

His pretrial is set for 1 p.m. on January 29.

His trial will begin the following day.

If convicted, Bibler would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.