Nebraska senators hope to revive stalled bills in 2018

Expect some new debates on old measures when Nebraska lawmakers return to the Capitol next month for the 2018 session.

Senators have spent the last few months tinkering with proposals that stalled last year in hopes of reviving them during the 60-day session that begins Jan. 3.

Some of the bills likely to return for debate involve occupational licensing, online sales tax collections, voter ID proposals and a push to have Nebraska call for a constitutional convention.

Lawmakers can carry over bills from this year into the upcoming session, but only measures formally designated a "priority" have a realistic chance of getting debated.

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer says he expects some debate on familiar issues but will work to ensure senators aren't wasting time.

