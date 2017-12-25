Status hearing set for January in death of Winnebago, NE man

A January status hearing has been set for a man charged in the murder of a Winnebago, Nebraska.

29-year-old Daniel Levering has plead not guilty to first degree murder in the death of 36-year old Vincent Walker.

A status hearing has been set for January 26.

According to court documents, on July 23 Levering, and two other people, approached Walker in front of a home at 5-0-6 22nd Street.

Officials say Levering stabbed Walker four times... once in the chest and three times in the back.

A second individual allegedly struck Walker with a baseball bat during the stabbing.

Walker was taken to Mercy Medical Center where he later died.

A March 20 trial date has been set in the case.

This is the third time the trial date has been pushed back since mid October.

