Status hearing set for January in death of Winnebago, NE man

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
A January status hearing has been set for a man charged in the murder of a Winnebago, Nebraska.
29-year-old Daniel Levering has plead not guilty to first degree murder in the death of 36-year old Vincent Walker.
A status hearing has been set for January 26.
According to court documents, on July 23 Levering, and two other people, approached Walker in front of a home at 5-0-6 22nd Street.
Officials say Levering stabbed Walker four times... once in the chest and three times in the back.
A second individual allegedly struck Walker with a baseball bat during the stabbing.
Walker was taken to Mercy Medical Center where he later died.
A March 20 trial date has been set in the case.
This is the third time the trial date has been pushed back since mid October.